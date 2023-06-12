PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were in the Woodbridge area Monday after someone shot a woman and a boy there.

The Prince William County Police Department first tweeted about the shooting in the 15000 block of Cloverdale Rd. at 3:32 p.m. The tweet let people know about the presence of officers.

It was in a follow-up tweet at 4:03 p.m. that the department mentioned that a woman and a boy were shot. The follow-up information said that their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police asked that people avoid the area while the investigation was taking place.