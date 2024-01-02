WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman was charged after her young son was found walking on the road in Woodbridge on New Year’s Day.

Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said that on Jan. 1, people found the 8-year-old boy walking in the roadway alone and only “partially clothed.” Police said that he was in the area of Minnieville Road near Cardinal Drive.

Someone got the boy into their car and tried to find his home before reporting the situation to police officers at a nearby business.

Officers responded to the area just before 2:10 p.m. They found the boy’s home and said that his mother, 35-year-old Olivia Matu, did not know that her child had left their home.

The child was checked out and did not appear to have any injuries before he was released “to the custody of known parties,” according to PWCPD.

Matu was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.