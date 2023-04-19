PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Several police officers were in part of the Triangle area Wednesday afternoon after someone shot a woman there.

The Prince William County Police Department tweeted at 5:14 p.m. that the shooting happened near Wharf Lane and Olde Port Lane.

Police said the woman who was hit by gunfire had serious injuries. No other people seemed to be hurt, but there was some damage to property as a result of the shooting.

Investigators said there was a care involved. They believed it was a dark-colored and had Maryland license plates. They added that it may have been a Hyundai sedan.