STERLING, VA (DC News Now)–The spotlight may be on the professionals at the LIV Tournament. But amateurs get to shine as well at the Trump National Golf Club.

Simulators are part of activities for fans inside the Fan Village set up behind the first tee. “The Impossible Putt” and the “Chipping Challenge” are among the free activities.

“Did very well. Hit a couple of holes, did fine,” said Grant Barberich.

Yet, it’s the professionals that are the biggest draw at this tournament.

“I think it’s great for the DMV area because we don’t have PGA events around here,” said Bill Adkins.

But that’s not the only reason.

“Being able to drive 20 minutes from our house, come watch something like this, it’s very special,” said Trey Pollick.

He’s quite familiar with the course as Pollick used to work there.

“I did golf stuff up there, washing carts, getting backs ready, stuff like that,” Pollick said.

He joined plenty of fans who turned out turn out for the first round, including some special guests.

Members of the Frog-X Extreme Aerial Parachute Team drop in before the start of the tournament. Don’t feel bad if you missed it. The team will repeat its grand performance each day before the start of the round.

Gates open each day at 10:30 a.m.