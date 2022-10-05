Pile of many multi colored pumpkins and gourds of different shapes and colors. Different kinds Colorful pumpkins decoration

LEESBURG, Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — From hill slides, to camel and pony rides, there is something for everyone at Leesburg Animal Park’s Pumpkin Festival.

DC News Now reporter Christy Matino got a tour of the festival, which features a range of fall-themed activities for kids.

“You can take a camel ride on weekends here. We’ve got moon bounces, our giant hill slides, ziplines and pedal carts,” said Amy Rodriguez, owner of Leesburg Animal Park.

The festival attracts families across the DMV each weekend. Rodriguez says they expect to see about 40,000 visitors this season.

Besides fun rides and tasty treats like hot chocolate and pumpkin cookies, kids can see some of the fan-favorite animals that call the park home.

The park hosts live performances with the animals. You can see zebras, giant tortoises, a wallaby, and visit camels Aladdin and Chewey.

The Pumpkin Village Festival runs until Nov. 6. Tickets are between $15-$20 and is open every day of the week except Tuesday.