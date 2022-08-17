FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A D.C. rapper is facing decades in prison after allegedly firing three shots at Tysons Corner Center during Father’s Day Weekend. Even though no one was hurt in the shooting, Fairfax County’s top prosecutor believes Noah Settles, also known as No Savage, should be behind bars for a long time.

In an interview with DC News Now, Fairfax County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said being a progressive prosecutor does not mean he cannot prosecute a case like this. His prosecutorial style has inspired many to criticize him, most notably Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“When you fire three rounds into a crowded mall, it is just sheer luck that nobody got hit,” Descano said of the June 18 incident.

Police said those three shots were fired by Settles, who they identify as a member of a District gang, the 37th Street Crew. Descano said that his office will prosecute Settles’ case and will ask for a “sentence that fits the crime” if they secure a conviction.

Settles faces a maximum of 43 years for charges including attempted malicious wounding, three counts of malicious discharge of a weapon into an occupied building, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“You cannot walk into Fairfax County, shoot up a mall, and expect to walk out with anything other than a lengthy prison sentence,” Descano said.

Key video evidence was presented in court on Monday.

Descano said that even though no one was hit by the bullets, the actions warrant putting Settles behind bars for years.

“It puts a lot of people in danger and it leaves a scarring effect on our community,” he said. “And I think all of those things put together really does call for a stiff sentence.”

That proved itself true just weeks later when a broken light fixture at Tysons Corner Center caused panic among shoppers.

“I thought, ‘here we go again, it’s the second time this summer,'” Shopper William Lowenstein told DC News Now during the false alarm.

Descano is turning to lawmakers to help in the fight against gun violence, calling for action from Richmond.

“The fact of the matter is we work very hard to do it, but we don’t have all the tools in the toolbox we need,” he said.

But Miyares is pointing the finger back at Descano, saying “the best way to reduce gun violence is to get the violent repeat offenders off our streets.” He claims Fairfax County officers told him they’re “hesitant to arrest individuals for illegal gun possession because they don’t believe that Steve Descano will prosecute the crime.”

When asked about criticism about his prosecutorial style, Descano countered by saying he’s still prosecuting cases, he’s just doing so “smartly.”