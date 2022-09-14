ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Board is proposing reduced speed limits on a number of high-traffic roadways as part of the county’s ongoing effort to reduce pedestrian and traffic deaths.

The proposal is set to be brought forward to the board on Saturday, but some community members said they don’t believe this is going to help.

Washington Boulevard is one of the roads listed on the county’s Vision Zero high injury network.

April Davaz, an Arlington resident, said, “It’s not going to do anything, especially dirt in the roadway like this only five miles an hour I could understand 10.”

Arlington County is no stranger to heavy car traffic, but can roads be made safer for those not behind the wheel? This is all part of the Vision Zero program, which was adopted by the county back in 2019.

Hui Wang, chief of the county’s Bureau of Transportation Engineering and Operations, said Arlington’s pedestrian population has grown, causing the bureau to reevaluate the speed limits around the county.

“The composition of road use users we have very high volume of pedestrian, of cyclist, of micro-mobility users and as they make the situation on the roads more complex, more complex and drivers need additional time to react,” said Wang.

Arlington County is proposing to reduce the speed limit on 4 road segments that face both heavy foot and car traffic after reviewing data from a study done by the department of environmental services and the Division of Transportation.

The proposal should reduce the current speed limit of 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour on:

Washington Boulevard from Arlington Boulevard to North Pershing Drive

South Joyce Street from Columbia Pike to Army Navy Drive

Columbia Pike from south Dinwiddie Street to the Fairfax County line

Some community members said they don’t believe drivers will even obey the new proposed speed limit.

James Selph, an Arlington resident, said, “I don’t think speed limits going to be an issue. In terms of preventing pedestrian deaths or anything like that matters. I think people are still going to go the same speed they’ve always had, so I don’t think I’ll really see any changes.”

Sarah DuBois often walks to pick up her daughter from school and has taught her to make sure every car stops before they cross the street. She doesn’t think reducing the speed limit will make a huge difference and says wider sidewalks could also make pedestrians feel safer in the county.

“I automatically assume cars won’t stop. But I think having like stop signs with lights would probably be the biggest thing because then the cars have to stop. So they can’t get that much speed before the next stoplight,” DuBois said.

April Davaz believes more visible, permanent measures need to be put into places like stop lights or high visibility crosswalks.

“Traffic has gotten a lot worse. I don’t think it’s going to do much, especially by five miles an hour. But instead of the speed limit, I think they should reduce the number of crosswalks [in dangerous areas] or they need to add actual lights, especially in an area of busy road with two lanes of the traffic, especially for four lanes,” Davaz said.

The proposal is set to be introduced at the county’s board meeting this Saturday.