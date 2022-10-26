LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a registered sex offender Wednesday following an investigation into an incident that was to have taken place on Sept. 17.

Daniel Hirst Sutton, 69, of Herndon has been on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry since 2006. The registry shows that Sutton was convicted on charges in Fairfax County Circuit Court in 2003 and 2012. The charges included multiple counts of Possession of Child Porn.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said detectives began looking into Sutton in early October after a boy told police that he met Sutton through an online platform and arranged to meet Sutton in person. The boy said Sutton drove to his home to pick him up on Sept. 17, then drove to Algonkian Regional Park where there was “sexual contact” between the two.

Daniel Hirst Sutton (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Sutton at his home Wednesday and took him to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was being held on no bond.

Detectives think there may be victims who have not contacted them. They are asking those potential victims and anyone with information regarding this specific case to contact Det. C. Czekaj at (703) 777-1021.