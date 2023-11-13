She will not be seeking re-election to the house in 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has officially announced that she will be running to become the 75th Governor of Virginia.

“The greatest honor of my life has been to represent Virginians in the U.S. House,” said Spanberger. “Today, I am proud to announce that I will be working hard to gain the support and trust of all Virginians to continue this service as the next Governor of Virginia.”

In 2022, Spanberger — a two-term congresswoman and former CIA officer — declared victory in the race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District over Republican Yesli Vega. The announcement means that Spanberger will not be seeking re-election to the House of Representatives in 2024.

“Virginia is where I grew up, where I am raising my own family, and where I intend to build a stronger future for the next generation of Virginians,” Spanberger said. “As a former CIA case officer, former federal law enforcement officer, and current Member of Congress, I have always believed in the value of public service. I look forward to serving the Seventh District through the end of this term and then pursuing the important work of bringing Virginia together to keep our Commonwealth strong.”

Spanberger’s bid for governor had been rumored as early as July this year.