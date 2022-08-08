FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said it would welcome 16 of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland County, Va.

The Humane Society of the United States has been coordinating efforts with numerous shelters to place all 4,000 dogs that were rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility. A federal judge approved a plan to remove the beagles after a months-long investigation into cruel practices at the facility, including euthanasia without sedative.

A small batch of the beagles was scheduled to arrive at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter on Monday, Aug. 8. If you live in the Fairfax area and are interested in adopting one of the beagles keep an eye on the Fairfax County Animal Shelter’s website.