RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Voters in Richmond may want to check their absentee ballots.

The Richmond Office of Elections confirmed that some voters were sent absentee ballots with instructions saying a witness must sign the return envelope. The problem, a new state law passed earlier this year removed that requirement.

A viewer sent 8News a copy of his absentee ballot and the instructions that go along with it.

The instructions said, “You and your witness must both sign” the return envelope. However, the return envelope did not have a place for a witness signature.

That’s because earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law removing the requirement, instead requiring absentee voters to provide the last four digits of their social security number and date of birth or their voter identification number.

Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer told 8News that in order to rectify the problem, they sent out postcards to who may have already received these ballots. He said that the witness signature is no longer required.

The city’s Office of Elections added that if a voter returns their ballot with a witness signature, their vote will still be counted.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Election told 8News the agency hasn’t seen any similar complaints about improper ballot instructions being mailed to voters in other parts of the state.