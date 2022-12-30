MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a Roanoke man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child at a hotel was arrested across state lines.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Thursday night investigators received information that Lucas Donley may have been in North Carolina. Officers there were able to locate Donley and take him into custody.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that Donley allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old child at the Raceway Inn in Martinsville. They say the parents left the child in Donley’s care and when the parents returned, they learned their child had been sexually assaulted and they called 911.

Donley then sped away from deputies in his car, nearly hitting several other drivers in the process. Investigators say they spent the day yesterday searching the area on foot, by car, and by drone.

Officers located Donley in North Carolina and when they approached him, they say he fled in a vehicle. Donley led law enforcement on a long high-speed chase across multiple North Carolina jurisdictions before losing control of the car and crashing.

According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Donley was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility to receive treatment for his injuries. Deputies say Donley will be extradited back to Henry County to be served with six felony charges.

Those charges include the following:

eluding law enforcement

aggravated sexual battery

forcible sodomy

three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

Donley will also face multiple charges in North Carolina for leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. Additionally, Donley was already a registered sex offender in Virginia.