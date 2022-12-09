ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A footbridge remained closed on Friday after engineers determined it was unsafe to use.

The bridge crosses Arlington Boulevard at North Fairfax Drive and connects it to Fort Myer Drive.

“I didn’t know it was closed. I was planning on crossing the bridge right now,” said resident Shelby Burns. “I mean I have to walk a little farther, and extend my lunch break.”

Engineers found crumbling concrete in some sections of it during an inspection Thursday. County Spokesperson Claudia Pors said it left officials with no choice but to shutdown the span.

“I live across the street, walk on this bridge pretty frequently,” Burns said. “It’s a little scary to know it was unsafe.”

The closure has forced people to find other ways to cross the busy road.

“It’s not only inconvenient for me, it’s inconvenient for a lot of people,” said resident Erdenetsogt Durbat.

Crews are making repairs to the bridge, but there’s no word on how long it will take to complete them.

The other options to cross Arlington Boulevard here are the Rhodes Street Bridge to the west and North Meade Street to the east.