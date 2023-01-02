STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after what they described as “an unprovoked attack” on a Santa Claus decoration.

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were in Stafford Lakes Village around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 for vandalism to inflatable decorations in a yard.

Deputy D.L. Brookman Jr. found a suspect who was wearing “a red jersey, underwear and one shoe.”

Deputies arrested the so-called “Santa Slayer” — a 39-year-old Stafford resident — for public intoxication. They held him in custody until he was sober.

“Video evidence illustrated the suspect was responsible for the ambush of the inflatable Santa, tackling Saint Nicholas to the ground,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.