BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building on Sunday. They also identified a man who was captured on surveillance cameras who is suspected to be the shooter, and the search for this man was ongoing on Tuesday.

Image of Darkwah courtesy of Fairfax County Police.

Police said that they got warrants for 28-year-old Phil Asare Darkwah for second-degree murder and additional firearm-related charges on Monday. Darkwah was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that Darkwah was identified as one of three men captured on surveillance footage after shots were fired in a third-floor apartment at the Skyline Towers apartment building on Sunday evening, where police found a man who had been shot.

Police identified this victim as 26-year-old Ahmed Hemoh. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two men captured by surveillance cameras have also been identified, but police only said that Darkwah was the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information about Darkwah’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-256-7800 or 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online or via the P3 Tips app.