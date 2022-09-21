PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy faces charges related to a double murder that took place in Woodbridge in May that was related to his and another boy’s initiations into the Bloods street gang.

Officers arrested the other boy, a 15-year-old, within days of the crime. He, too, is facing charges.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers found two men dead inside a home at Woodbridge Station Apartments on May 15. They initially went to the apartments after someone said he had bullet hole in his ceiling that looked like it came from the unit above his. Officers tried to get in touch with someone inside that unit. They couldn’t, and police asked someone from maintenance to open the door.

Officers went into the unit and found Malik Xavier Lamar Davis,23, of Woodbridge and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries shot to death.

At the time that police arrested the 15-year-old, they said he and others were inside the apartment with Davis and Roberts.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old boy on Sept. 19 at a home in the 12300 block of Pond Run Dr. in Woodbridge. The charges against him are: