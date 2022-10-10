UPDATE, Oct. 10, 12:07 p.m. — Virginia State Police canceled the Senior Alert. It said Palmer had been found safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 74-year-old woman who left her home on foot early Monday morning in Reston.

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Palmer last was seen around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Gatesmeadow Way.

The 74-year-old is 5’1″ tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has gray and brown hair and brown eyes. Sh may have been wearing an read and white pinstripe sweater, black pants, and blue or purple New Balance shoes when she left.

If you see her, you can contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2233.