ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police put out a Senior Alert for Djean Edwards, 65, Tuesday afternoon.

VSP issued the alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department.

State police said that Edwards has an impairment which posed a threat to his health and safety.

He last was seen on part of Seminary Road in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. At the time, he may have been wearing a black shirt, jeans, a blue and black coat, a black wool hat, and a pair of red, white, and black Converse shoes.

Anyone who sees Edwards or knows where he is can contact the Alexandria Police Department at (703) 746-4444.