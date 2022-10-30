FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A brief shelter-in-place affected residents in Falls Church after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building on Sunday.

Police were called to the Skyline Towers apartment building on Seminary Road around 2:45 p.m. for a reported shooting in a third-level apartment. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead in the apartment.

Surveillance cameras captured three men fleeing from the building. Police released the surveillance image of the three men, who they believe are all in their 20’s, and asked the public for help identifying the suspects.

Images courtesy of Fairfax County Police

Police did not know of any potential relationship between the suspects and the victim as nobody involved had been positively identified as of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police asked that anyone with any information call 703-691-2131.