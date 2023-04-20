MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. (DC News Now) — Marine Corps Base Quantico said that a shelter-in-place order was in place Thursday afternoon because of “law enforcement activity” in the area of housing that’s on base.

The base first tweeted the advisory at 1:19 p.m. A follow-up tweet at 1:33 p.m. said that all inbound and outbound traffic was stopped.

At 1:49 p.m., the base tweeted: “ALL personnel on main side Quantico are to shelter in place until further notice. Disregard any previous message sent in error. Repeat shelter in place until further notice.”

Marine Corps Base Quantico said the law enforcement activity was in the vicinity of Lyman Park, which is operated by Liberty Military Housing.