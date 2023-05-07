WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — In 1924, Queen Elizabeth’s Grandfather, George V sat on the throne, the first Winter Olympics took place in France and Winchester, Virginia hosted the first Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

Over the next 99 years, the festival has grown from a one-day event into a ten-day extravaganza, with 250 thousand people expected to take part in one of the activities this year.

Celebrities have been a big part of The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival over the years, with stars like Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, and Mary Tyler Moore serving as Grand Marshals.

Actor Sean Astin rode in this year’s Apple Blossom Feature Parade, along with his daughter, Bella who is the 2023 Apple Blossom Queen. Austin’s two other daughters both served as Queens in the past.