WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Artificial intelligence may be intimidating to some, but robotic support is about to be making an innovative debut on your hospital floor as a way to improve patient care.

Take Moxie, for example. She’s a robot and a nursing assistant at Valley Medical Center. Menial tasks are her specialty.

“Moxie will take things from one location to another so our nurses can stay with their patients on the unit and not have to go up and down the hallways and be away from their patients,” said Theresa Trivette, chief nurse at the hospital.

It is all about health care catching the latest wave of innovation with the goal of increasing efficiency on the hospital floor.

“Moxie assists at the bedside with our nursing staff, our caregiver staff, going to the pharmacy and bringing things back, getting the I.V., bags — Moxie can do little errands,” said Mark Nantz, president and CEO of Valley Health System.

Nantz said Moxie and similar technologies improve patient care.

“Health care in general has probably been behind the curve in using the latest technology,” said Nantz. “On the robotics side, you’ve got everything from Moxie to robots that assist in surgery. We’ve got robots in the pharmacy that fill the prescriptions.”

Moxie may not be checking your blood pressure, not just yet anyway.

“She does not replace our nurses at the bedside,” said Trivette. “She is simply there to help support them.”

Innovations like Moxie have helped Valley Health System earn distinction as one of the nation’s top-tier hospitals. Their operations are in both Virginia and West Virginia.