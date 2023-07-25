STRASBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — I-81 near Strasburg was closed briefly on Tuesday because of a fire that county officials say an explosion may have caused.

In a post on Facebook just after 8:45 a.m., the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said that there was an apparent gas line explosion near Battlefield Road and Copp Road.

Fire and EMS officials said that first responders were called to the scene for a compromised gas line and shut the line down.

I-81 was closed down briefly but had been reopened.

A post from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 a.m. said that the fire had been contained and all roads had been reopened.

There were no reported injuries as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials did not have any further details about what caused the fire or explosion.