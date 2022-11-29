ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A small fire closed down Pentagon City Station for a little while on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that smoke was reported at the station around 2:20 p.m. The Arlington County Fire Department found that smoldering trash near the track was the source.

Service between National Airport and Arlington Cemetary was suspended while the fire department was responding, and afterward, trains were single tracking as officials worked to resolve the issue.

Nobody was injured during this incident. Metro returned to normal service as of 3:00 p.m.