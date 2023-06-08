WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Smithsonian’s National Zoo said it was closed Thursday, June 8, due to poor air quality in D.C.

The DMV, like other regions along the East Coast, has been experiencing the effects of wildfires in Canada which have had an impact on the air quality in communities. The change in the District, Maryland, and Virginia has been continual, with the area’s air quality ranging anywhere from unhealthy to hazardous, based on the Air Quality Index.

The zoo moved several animals inside and any animals at risk such as older animals, very young ones and any with pre-existing respiratory issues are being closely monitored, according to a spokeswoman for Smithsonian’s National Zoo Biology Institute.

Guests can visit the zoo’s website for reopening information.