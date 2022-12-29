REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT, Va. (DC News Now) — Katie Kolodzie waited three days to finally fly back to D.C. on Southwest Airlines from Oakland, where she spent Christmas with her family there.

“I was very lucky in this whole thing when the whole meltdown happened,” Kolodzie said. “My family could just rescued me, they fed me pizza. Got to watch movies with them instead of sleeping on the airport floor.”

Southwest canceled 64 flights at Reagan National Airport Thursday, according to FlightAware.com to go along with the seven flights at Dulles International Airport. Overall, Southwest Airlines has canceled roughly 13,000 flights nationwide since the problems started Monday.

The meltdown created a financial strain on many people who had to pay for hotels, food, and other needs.

“I was very, very lucky. I had a lot of vacation time based up this year,” Kolodzie said. “But there were a lot of people in the airport who were single parents trying to get home to their kids. People trying to get home to elderly parents, people who do not have a very generous vacation time like I do who were like I’m not going to get paid for the next four days.”

11-year-old Dior Hyppolit and her family finally flew to Houston after they waited four days.

“This flight has been nothing but crazy,” said Hyppolit. “I just want to go home with my family, and be safe at home.”

While passengers arrived, the same could not be said for all their luggage.

“We have a one-and-a-half-year-old, and apparently they misplaced her car seat,” said Robyn Russell, who flew in from St. Louis. “So now we’re stuck here waiting for her car seat so we can finally make it home after a long day of travel.”

Kolodzie said she expects to have her bags arrive over the weekend.

“In all the chaos, Southwest loaded my bags onto a plane, and they’re in Kansas City now,” said Kolodzie.

Meanwhile, FlightAware reported 189 cancellations by Southwest Thursday at Baltimore-Washington International Airport