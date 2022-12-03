FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A high school teacher accused of assaulting a special needs student, physically, faces charges.

The Fairfax County Police Department said on Sept. 28, an employee at Marshall High School told school administrators that Amy Bonzano, 50, a special education teacher, assaulted a student that day. During the school’s investigation, another teacher said Bonzano phycially assaulted the same student approximately six months earlier. That alleged incident wasn’t reported at the time it took place.

Detectives with the police department took over the investigation on Oct. 13 when they found out about it. Detectives conducted a number of interviews, and on Dec. 3, they obtained and served two summons releasable warrants for Simple Assault against Bonzano.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked Anyone with information about this case or any that could be related to it to contact detectives at (703) 246-7800, Option 4. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online. People also can use the P3 Tips app. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.