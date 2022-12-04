FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A special education teacher at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church has been charged with two counts of simple assault on a student with special needs.

Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed to DC News Now that Amy Bonzano, also of Falls Church, has been placed on leave following the charges.

According to police, a school employee saw Bonzano assault the student on September 28th and then immediately reported the incident to the administration. In a letter sent to parents, Marshall High School principal Jeffrey Litz explained that when the first incident was reported, the school contacted the family and the proper authorities.

While the school was investigating the first incident, another teacher revealed that they saw Bonzano witnessed a similar incident about 6 months earlier but didn’t report the incident when it first happened.

FCPS also confirmed to DC News Now that the other staff member who didn’t report the previous assault has also been placed on immediate administrative leave.

In the letter to parents, Litz emphasized how he was deeply saddened about the announcement and that he is taking the matter very seriously.

“As educators, we are entrusted with the well-being of the children in our care every day. It deeply affects us when someone appears to have broken that trust.” Excerpt from letter sent to parents at Marshall High School by Principal Jeffrey Litz

One parent has a student in the special education program who didn’t want to be identified told DC News Now that they are concerned for the safety of their child and hopes the administration doesn’t sweep this incident under the rug.

This investigation has been going on since October 13th and anyone who might have more information about this case or others can contact Fairfax County Police.