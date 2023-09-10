SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested three teens after they found over 1000 fentanyl pills and 2 loaded semi-automatic guns.

Deputies said that at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, they saw a car with no front tag speeding. They then saw a woman jump into the driver’s seat while a man jumped into the back seat before the car suddenly stopped. During the stop, over 1,000 fentanyl pills and two loaded semi-auto handguns were found and seized.

The driver, 19-year-old D’Shon A. Mims from Woodbridge was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic, possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II narcotic, concealed weapon, obstruction of justice and no operator license.

The front seat passenger, 19-year-old Jada Sales-Perez from Woodbridge was arrested for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic.

The backseat passenger, 19-year-old Francisco D. Chavarria from Woodbridge was arrested for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic and was wanted by Prince William County on multiple warrants.

The three teens were incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.