SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a number of children face charges after a high school fight that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said school resource deputies were at Riverbend High School on Tuesday after a large fight started there. As a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said eight students would be charged with a variety of crimes, including Malicious Wounding, Assault by Mob, and Assault and Battery. The ages of the students facing charges ranged from 14 to 17.
The 17-year-old who was hurt during the fight went to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The sheriff’s office planned to have additional deputies at the school as a result of the fight which came after an earlier one that took place on January 13 following a basketball game.
