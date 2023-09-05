SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said two men face a list of charges after they stole a car at gunpoint Saturday and led deputies on a pursuit while a child was inside of the car.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the carjacking took place in the 11100 block of Salem Station Blvd. shortly before 3:25 p.m. The owner of the car involved said two men took his car and wallet.

A deputy spotted the car near Battlefield Middle School on Leavells Road. The deputy tried to stop the car, which the sheriff’s office said had the two men inside it: Larique E. Leach, 18, of Maryland, who was driving it, and his older brother, Larry Leach, 22, of Washington, D.C.

In addition to the men, there was an 18-month-old child who belonged to one of the them inside of the car.

The deputy continued the pursuit, with others joining him, including members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to stop the car on northbound Interstate 95 by using a rolling roadblock.

SCSO said Leach tried to avoid the roadblock and that the car crashed near Mile Marker 144.

Deputies took the men into custody. That’s when they found the child, who wasn’t hurt, in the back seat of the car. They said they also found two loaded guns. At least one of the guns was reported stolen out of Georgia.

Larique Leach faces the following charges:

Felony eluding

Child endangerment

Abuse and neglect of a child

Possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II narcotics

Motor vehicle theft

Armed robbery

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possess a firearm with altered serial number

Additionally, deputies said he faces a number of traffic offenses.

Larry Leach faces these charges:

Child endangerment

Abuse and neglect of a child

Armed robbery

Motor vehicle theft

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Concealed weapon

Possession of a stolen firearm (from Clayton County, Georgia)

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the brothers were in Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond. Child Protective Services helped place the 18-month-old child with a family member.