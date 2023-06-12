SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman whose 4-year-old son died after he ate THC gummies in their home in May 2022 will spend five years in prison.

Dorothy Annette Clements entered a guilty plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge than the murder one she initially faced after a grand jury’s indictment.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Clements’ son had a medical emergency in the 5400 block of Jamie Ct. on May 6, 2022. He died at the hospital two days later.

Doctors found a high level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in the 4-year-old boy’s system which they believed came from eating a large number of THC gummies. The attending doctor at the hospital said if someone intervened shortly after the boy ate them, his death could have been prevented.

Investigators said Clements made statements to detectives didn’t match evidence they found in the home.

A judge sentenced Clements to 10 years, suspending five of those years. After she serves her time, Clements faces 20 years of supervised probation.