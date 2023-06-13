SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A 37-year-old Spotsylvania County father is facing a misdemeanor charge. The sheriff’s office said his child took his loaded handgun to school last month.

According to online court records, Josette Rodriguez was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor for recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life of a child under the age of 14.

Back on May 19, the student brought a loaded .45 caliber handgun inside Chancellor Middle School in his backpack. According to the sheriff’s office, a student reported to a teacher seeing the student with a gun, and that teacher notified administrators.

“Properly storing and or securing firearms is the best way to prevent curious kids from getting hurt, youth and adults in crisis from using a family firearm for suicide, and firearms from being stolen and misused by others,” Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris wrote.

Children bringing guns to school has been an issue across the region — with some school districts implementing weapons detectors as a deterrent.

Elsewhere, in Newport News, a six-year-old boy is accused of shooting his teacher. That mother, Deja Taylor, is facing a felony charge of abuse and neglect of children.

“The fact that we have laws on the books to address some of these scenarios is clearly not operating as a sufficient deterrent, because we continue to have these cases,” said Julie McConnell, the director of the Children’s Defense Clinic at the University of Richmond School of Law. “The misdemeanor statute really is designed for that situation where a parent leaves a firearm out so that a child can easily access it.”

McConnell, a former prosecutor, argues that the misdemeanor charge is not adequate.

“It’s a problem that we need to address much more aggressively and zealously than we are,” she said. “A misdemeanor statute really does not send a very loud and clear message that parents need to be more thoughtful about the way they store their guns.”

Rodriguez is due in court on May 20.