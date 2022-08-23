ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria City Public School students went to class on Monday for the first day of school, a momentous day that comes as school leaders are working on a final plan for how to keep kids and staff safe.

In 2021, Alexandria City Council voted to remove school resource officers (SROs) from buildings, then it re-instated them months later.

To start the 2022-23 school year, SROs will be present in schools, but their final fate is still being determined. SROs are funded through June 30, 2023, but the newly-formed School Law Enforcement Partnership (SLEP) Advisory Group will determine their future, as well as any additional safety measures.

The SLEP Advisory Group met twice over the summer and plans to meet for the first time during the school year on September 12.

Among other safety updates school officials sent to families prior to day one: additional school security officers will be placed in secondary schools; students at middle and high schools will have to have a student ID with them each day; and a staggered dismissal process at Alexandria High School will remain.

To view the full safety plan, click here.

The district is also piloting a digital student ID program where a student would scan their smartphone to enter the building. That pilot will soft launch in the early stages of the school year.