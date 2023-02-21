ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In just a few weeks, St. Patrick’s Day will fill the streets of Downtown Roanoke green with the return of The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Shamrock Festival on March 11.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and features several bands including the Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums, Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, Albermarle Pipes and Drums, and more. Downtown Roanoke Inc. says the goal is to host a free and family-friendly day in the heart of Downtown.

“Our continued support of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our thriving downtown with our friends and neighbors,” said Paul Phillips, President/CEO of Freedom First Credit Union.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade will travel through Jefferson Street to Campbell Street and end on Williamson Road. The Shamrock Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will have alcoholic drinks, vendors, and live performances on the Delta Dental Stage from The Dundies, Empty Bottles, and more. For more information on the parade and festival, visit the Downtown Roanoke website.