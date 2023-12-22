STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was arrested for exposing himself at a Walmart on Wednesday.

An off-duty Stafford County deputy was at the Walmart located at 14 N. Stafford Complex Ctr. around 7 p.m. when a woman approached the deputy. She told him that a man was walking around and exposing himself.

The deputy made a report about it and began searching for the suspect. Another deputy responded to the situation and began looking as well.

The deputies found the suspect and also discovered an electronic cigarette on him.

The man was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and underage possession of tobacco.

He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was being held on a $2,500 secured bond.