STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies took someone into custody Thursday afternoon after two children were shot at a swimming pool and playground off Parkway Boulevard.

Maj. Shawn Kimmitz with the Staffford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. When deputies arrived at the Park Ridge recreational area, they found a boy who’d been shot in the back. A team flew him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Kimmitz said while deputies were looking for people responsible for the shooting, they found a second teenager who’d been shot in the leg.

Deputies took someone into custody for the shooting. As of 5 p.m., they were looking for anyone else involved.

Kimmitz asked anyone with information that could help the sheriff’s office to call (540) 658-4400.

