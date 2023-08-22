STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said people evacuated a middle school Tuesday morning after someone made a threat against the school.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said on the X platform that the threat was to Dixon Smith Middle School. The response included a large number of law enforcement officers.

The access road to the school was closed while the investigation was taking place.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office gave an update at 9:35 a.m. informing the public that the school had been reopened. An investigation was opened to attempt to identify the caller responsible for the incident.