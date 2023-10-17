STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Stafford County said a family of four was crossing the street when they were struck by an intoxicated Stafford woman Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Fieldstone Court and Whitson Ridge Drive for a report of pedestrians struck at around 7 p.m. The caller said that multiple people were hit by a driver who seemed drunk.

Deputies found the family of two adults and two children. They were pushing the children in their stroller to cross the street when the driver hit them. The family sustained minor injuries.

The driver was 39-year-old Rachel Kinard of Stafford. Deputies said alcohol could be smelled on her breath from several feet away. Eleven empty vodka bottles were found inside her vehicle.

Deputies discovered that her inspection sticker was fraudulent and her license had been revoked due to a prior DUI. Kinard was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, driving while revoked, and other related charges.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.