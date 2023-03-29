STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man who was a volunteer basketball coach at Brooke Point High School is accused of having a sexually explicit conversation with a girl on a school bus and touching her inappropriately.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that officers with the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested Tyler Trotter, 25, on March 21.

A girl said she was on the school bus for an away basketball game in February when Trotter sat next to her and started the explicit conversation with her, touching her, too.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday (March 29) that Trotter no longer was coaching for Stafford County Public Schools.

SCSO asked anyone with information that could help its investigation to call (540) 658-4400.