STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Four people were arrested after stealing over $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Kohl’s store.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18 around 3:30 p.m. at Kohl’s, located at 1220 Stafford Market Place.

The Kohl’s employees said two men stuffed suitcases with items and a woman put things in her bag before they left the store without paying. As police headed to the store, they were told to look out for a black SUV, missing a front license plate.

An officer was in the Mine Road area, saw the suspect’s car and made a traffic stop on their car at Quality Inn, located at 28 Greenspring Dr.

Police found the stolen merchandise that still had Kohl’s tags attached, burglary tools and perfumes from an unknown store in the car.

(Photo courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the car was identified as Angel Vega Diaz, 49. The passengers were identified as Maykol Rodriguez Dominguez, 31, Liandy Sanchez Serpa, 25, and Cinthya Adonay Sanchez Navarro, 19.

All four are being charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Sanchez Serpa, Rodriguez Dominguez and Sanchez Navarro are also being charged with grand larceny, and Sanchez Serpa, Rodriguez Dominguez, and Vega Diaz are also being charged with possession of the burglary tools.

They are all being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.