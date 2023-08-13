STAFFORD, Va. (DC News Now) — Npua Kamakele planned to serve customers from her food truck for three hours Saturday but had to shut down about an hour early. Kamakele ran out of food, as customers bought up her entire inventory.

“I brought probably about 50% more food than I usually would,” Kamakele said.

She donated every cent collected to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which said it will match donations up to $100,000.

“It’s our culture. It’s all about community,” Kamakele said. “It’s all about supporting one another, supporting your neighbor, supporting other people.”

Kamakele is from Hawaii and has family on Maui, where the death toll from wildfires reached 93 on Sunday.

“They’re okay. They’re okay. They’ve lost their homes, unfortunately,” said Kamakele. “They’re starting the rebuild process, but they’re okay.”

Hawaii Governor Josh Green estimated the damage to be in the billions of dollars. DMV residents with ties to Maui are grappling with what Hawaii has been experiencing.

“It’s really sad to see what everybody’s going through there,” said Charles Dempster, who used to live in Hawaii. “So everybody tries to pull together and rally around and support from when we can.”

People who used to live there think of their friends still on the island.

“They’re okay now,” said Janice Sessing, another former resident. “But, Lahaina, it just breaks my heart. Beautiful. And it’s all like ashes.”