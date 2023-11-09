STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A local flag football team is headed to the big leagues.

Hazel Robinson, Dell Jr. Robinson, Jace Hutcherson, Timothy Robinson, and their team are headed to Florida to play in the PRO Bowl after winning the Baltimore Ravens regional flag football tournament.

The kids sat down with DC News Now to talk about their win and excitement for their big game, happening February 1-4 in 2024.

To follow their journey to the PRO Bowl, check out their Instagram at STAFFORD NFL FLAG 8U (@staffordnflflag) • Instagram photos and videos.