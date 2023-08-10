STAFFORD, Va. (DC News Now) — As wildfires continue to burn across the island of Maui, those in the DMV with connections to Hawaii are left feeling helpless.

“You’re just sitting in idol wondering when you’re going to hear from someone next,” said Jamie McDaniel, who grew up on Oahu but now lives in Stafford, Va.

McDaniel said she has not slept in the last two days because she’s constantly checking her phone for updates out of Maui, and checking in with friends who still live there. Some of which, she said she has not been able to get in touch with.

“If I had an opportunity to jump on a plane right now to go over there and help, I’d do it,” she said. “I have never ever seen anything catastrophic like this, it looks like the apocalypse over there.”

According to Maui County officials, three wildfires continue to burn across the island. The death toll has now surpassed 50 people. More than 1,000 structures are burned.

“They’ve lost everything in a matter of minutes, and it’s just not one person, it’s a community,” McDaniel said. “It’s thousands and thousands of people at one time.”

The National Guard was deployed to help assist.

World Central Kitchen is on the ground helping provide meals to survivors and first responders, and President Joe Biden approved a National Disaster Declaration.

“Seeing it right now is a grieving process,” McDaniel said. “I’m hoping the whole community will jump in and just look at priorities. I hope the government will just release money to just say we got to do what we got to do.”

Those interested in helping can donate to organizations like World Central Kitchen or the Red Cross.

Hawaii Community Foundation has also launched the Maui Strong Fund, which will help provide resources for those affected by the wildfires.