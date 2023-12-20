STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A 23-year-old from Fredricksburg was held without bond for traveling over double the speed limit in Stafford County on Tuesday night.

A Stafford County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Rd. near Olde Forge Drive at around 10:15 p.m. He noticed a Charger traveling faster than the surrounding traffic and, by the time he turned on his emergency equipment, the Charger was up to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The deputy updated nearby officers about the pursuit as the Charger sped up to 100 mph near Solomon Drive. A sergeant was in the area and headed towards the pursuit. As the Charger took a blind curve on Butler Rd., he crossed the double yellow line and traveled directly toward the sergeant.

Police said that if it weren’t for the deputy’s constant updates, the sergeant would not have had enough time to swerve out of the way.

More deputies joined the pursuit and the Charger finally slowed to a stop at the intersection of Butler Road and Castle Rock. The driver, Jhonattan Varela Range, was detained.

Range said he was speeding to get home faster.

He was charged with felony eluding, reckless passing on a curve, reckless driving, driving without a driver’s license and other related charges.

He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.