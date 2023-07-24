STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces an assault charge after he pulled a knife on a couple eating at IHOP.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it received a report that a man was making a disturbance at IHOP, located at 10 Simpson Road, around 11:40 p.m. on July 21.

Deputies said the 29-year-old man was eating leftover food from a vacant table and making the staff uncomfortable. Then, he approached a husband and wife. The husband asked him to leave them alone. The man refused, and that’s when he supposedly pulled out the knife.

The couple was able to get away from the situation and contact the sheriff’s office. A deputy found him and detained him. SCSO said he did have a knife on him.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.