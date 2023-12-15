STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A North Carolina man was driving while under the influence which caused a four-vehicle crash in Stafford County, according to police.

The crash happened on Dec. 14 around 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Washington Dr.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Jeep Liberty was driving from Aquia Harbour towards Richmond Highway when it crossed the center line and hit a Hyundai. Two Dodge cars behind the Hyundai then crashed into them as well.

Stafford County deputies approached the “at fault driver” and caught the smell of alcohol from his breath as well as other intoxicated signs.

The driver said he didn’t drink much, but police said he eventually admitted to drinking a bottle of wine. Officers found the bottle open in his car and mostly consumed, a news release said.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence and drinking while driving.