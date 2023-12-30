STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Deacon Rd. at about 12:23 a.m. There, a 33-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives have identified Darren Jamal Newman, 29, of Westmoreland County, as the suspect. He is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the incident or where Newman might be is asked to call police at (540) 658-4400 or 911. Police said to consider Newman to be armed and dangerous.