STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Several suspects are facing multiple charges after a grand larceny turned into a chase from Stafford County to the city of Fredericksburg.

The suspects met up with someone from Instagram to buy a chain on Jan. 6, around 3 p.m. at a parking area on West Cambridge St.

The suspect gave the victim fake money, took the chain and got away in a car that was waiting for him. The victim started following the suspects in his own car when Stafford County deputies saw the suspects at the intersection of Butler Road and Richmond Highway. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop but the suspects did not pull over. The suspects kept driving and ran a red traffic light as they tried to accelerate into the city of Fredericksburg.

The chase was called off at the county line as they crossed over and the Fredericksburg Police Department (FPD) was informed of the situation. Moments later, FPD informed deputies that the suspects got into a car accident and three people got out of the car and ran away. FPD caught two of the three suspects.

The driver, Kijhan Henson, was charged in Stafford County with felony eluding and failure to obey a traffic light and is also receiving charges from the city of Fredericksburg. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The second suspect who was caught only received charges from the city of Fredericksburg. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

The third suspect who took the chain has not been apprehended but is facing felony grand larceny, felony forgoing currency and two counts of felony possession of forged currency, along with additional charges from the city of Fredericksburg.

Police are still investigating this case.