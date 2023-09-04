STAFFORD, Va. (DC News Now) — A 20-year-old firefighter, who worked in Louisa County, Virginia, and as a volunteer with Stafford County’s department, died weeks after a serious crash.

Mia Ethridge and another Louisa County firefighter were responding to a call in July when their engine crashed. The other firefighter was hurt but survived. Ethridge suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, and weeks later, passed away.

Ethridge began her career by getting her EMT and then going to Stafford County’s fire school, a six-month program, where she became a firefighter.

“If I had 10 people like that, I could take over the world,” said Stafford County Capt. Gustavo Leite, who was Ethridge’s instructor. “I always say that I don’t have to have the biggest or strongest, but just have an individual with a kind heart. That’s what this job is all about.”

In an interview with DC News Now, Leite raved about Ethridge, who he described as someone who always sat in the front row of the training, asked good questions and had a positive attitude.

“[She] was always the one that carries on and makes sure if someone else is not carrying their weight, would motivate them to do so,” he said. “It was very nice to see that. Always such a great person [with] a warm personality.”

Leite described the pain the entire department is going through, especially the young firefighters who knew and loved Ethridge and have not experienced loss like this.

“It’s okay to feel bad,” Leite said he tells them. “It’s okay to cry, it’s okay to cry on our shoulders, to be there for one another, and to know we are suffering too.”

Leite said Ethridge “left a loving legacy that we’ll never be able to fulfill with anybody else.”

In a post by the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, it said Mia’s family “made the decision to give the gift of life by donating Mia’s organs.”

“She was very loved and she’s always going to be loved and remembered for her great, you know, energy and smile and just [being] a positive person,” Leite said.